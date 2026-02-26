Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.55.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. CICC Research upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $169,395.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 28,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,456.18. This represents a 7.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 16,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $1,248,072.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 157,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,149,807.04. This represents a 9.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 75,677 shares of company stock valued at $5,811,211 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,473,272,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 413.3% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,393,371 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,553,645,000 after purchasing an additional 18,030,441 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,289,151 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,256,144,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874,407 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,836,858 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,833,261,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,406,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,259,369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,648,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Networking revenue acceleration — Cisco reported networking revenue growth (~21% year-over-year in fiscal Q2) driven by AI and campus demand, supporting upside to future top-line and margins. Read More.

Networking revenue acceleration — Cisco reported networking revenue growth (~21% year-over-year in fiscal Q2) driven by AI and campus demand, supporting upside to future top-line and margins. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and bullish price targets — Multiple firms have raised targets or maintained buy/strong-buy views (Zacks rank upgrade and several banks raising targets), supporting demand for CSCO shares. Read More.

Analyst upgrades and bullish price targets — Multiple firms have raised targets or maintained buy/strong-buy views (Zacks rank upgrade and several banks raising targets), supporting demand for CSCO shares. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase — Cisco raised its quarterly dividend to $0.42 (annualized $1.68), boosting yield and appealing to income-focused investors. Read More.

Dividend increase — Cisco raised its quarterly dividend to $0.42 (annualized $1.68), boosting yield and appealing to income-focused investors. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Talent and go‑to‑market partnerships — Cisco Networking Academy’s global partnership with Indeed (and other regional AI/security initiatives) strengthens hiring/training and helps commercial adoption of Cisco’s AI/security stack. Read More.

Talent and go‑to‑market partnerships — Cisco Networking Academy’s global partnership with Indeed (and other regional AI/security initiatives) strengthens hiring/training and helps commercial adoption of Cisco’s AI/security stack. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market performance context — Cisco has outpaced the Dow over the past year, keeping it in investors’ rotation but analysts remain cautiously optimistic on sustainability. Read More.

Market performance context — Cisco has outpaced the Dow over the past year, keeping it in investors’ rotation but analysts remain cautiously optimistic on sustainability. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Security thought leadership — Cisco distributed Splunk’s CISO report on AI risk/governance, which supports positioning in security but is not an immediate earnings driver. Read More.

Security thought leadership — Cisco distributed Splunk’s CISO report on AI risk/governance, which supports positioning in security but is not an immediate earnings driver. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Competitive landscape — Analyst pieces comparing Cisco vs. Ciena highlight strong optical/AI demand across peers; competition could influence share gains but Cisco retains a large AI order pipeline. Read More.

Competitive landscape — Analyst pieces comparing Cisco vs. Ciena highlight strong optical/AI demand across peers; competition could influence share gains but Cisco retains a large AI order pipeline. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,179 shares (disclosed Feb. 24), which can create short-term perception pressure despite the small size relative to outstanding shares. Read More.

Insider selling — SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,179 shares (disclosed Feb. 24), which can create short-term perception pressure despite the small size relative to outstanding shares. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade on margins — Erste Group cut CSCO to Hold citing gross-margin concerns; if margins disappoint, multiple expansion could be capped. Read More.

CSCO opened at $79.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $312.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $88.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.62.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 19.22%.The firm had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.54%.

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

