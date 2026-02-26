Carlyle Credit Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:CCIF)

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 21.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.

CCIF traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,444. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.04.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $999.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $998.83. The business had revenue of $7.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 million.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Mortgage Backed Securities Index. Carlyle Credit Income Fund was formed on December 30, 2011 and is domiciled in the United States.

