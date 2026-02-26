Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,770 and last traded at GBX 2,701, with a volume of 3095 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,695.

Canadian General Investments Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £563.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,615.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,469.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a current ratio of 6.79.

About Canadian General Investments

Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI or the Company) is a closed-end equity fund focused on medium- to long-term investments in primarily Canadian corporations. Its objective is to provide better than average returns to investors through prudent security selection, timely recognition of capital gains/losses and appropriate income generating instruments.

CGI was established in 1930 and has been managed since 1956 by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. The Company’s common shares are listed on both the Toronto Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange.

