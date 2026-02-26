C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 16.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AI. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of C3.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday. Bank of America set a $10.00 price target on C3.ai in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $15.87.

NYSE:AI traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,835,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,559,427. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $30.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average is $15.15.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $53.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.91 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 108.06% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other C3.ai news, Chairman Thomas M. Siebel sold 511,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $5,966,795.12. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 722,362 shares in the company, valued at $8,422,740.92. This represents a 41.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 15,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $216,303.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 223,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,208,465.60. This represents a 6.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,884,304 shares of company stock valued at $24,970,674. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in C3.ai by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,804,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,284,000 after buying an additional 785,508 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in C3.ai during the third quarter valued at $13,379,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth $9,183,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 93,578.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 675,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,105,000 after buying an additional 674,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 2,831.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 554,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after buying an additional 535,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc is a leading enterprise software provider focused on delivering scalable artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions to large organizations. The company’s core offering, the C3 AI Suite, is a comprehensive, model-driven platform that unifies data ingestion, model development, and application deployment. Through its suite of tools, C3.ai enables customers to accelerate digital transformation initiatives by applying advanced machine learning, predictive analytics, and AI-driven insights across a broad range of business functions.

The C3 AI Suite provides a low-code environment for data scientists and application developers to rapidly design, test, and deploy enterprise-scale AI applications.

