Brokerages Set Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) PT at $34.33

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.3333.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Unicycive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
UNCY opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.34. Unicycive Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $11.00.
Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.
