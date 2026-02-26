Brokerages Set Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) PT at $34.33

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.3333.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Unicycive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,789,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after buying an additional 652,901 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $5,856,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unicycive Therapeutics by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 658,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 52,925 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,154,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 45,563 shares in the last quarter. 40.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNCY opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.34. Unicycive Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

