Brokerages Set FG Nexus Inc (NASDAQ:FGNX) Target Price at $42.50

Shares of FG Nexus Inc (NASDAQ:FGNX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.50.
FGNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley Financial dropped their price target on shares of FG Nexus from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FG Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of FG Nexus in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research assumed coverage on shares of FG Nexus in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.
FG Nexus Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of FG Nexus
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FGNX. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FG Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in FG Nexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FG Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of FG Nexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FG Nexus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About FG Nexus
FG Financial Group, Inc operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee. The company was formerly known as 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc and changed its name to FG Financial Group, Inc in December 2020.
Further Reading
