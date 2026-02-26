Boyd Group Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BFGIF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Boyd Group Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BFGIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.64 and traded as low as $155.5405. Boyd Group Income Fund shares last traded at $155.6384, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

Boyd Group Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.64.

About Boyd Group Income Fund

Boyd Group Income Fund operates a network of automotive collision repair centers across Canada and the United States. Through its two primary service brands—Boyd Autobody & Glass in Canada and Gerber Collision & Glass in the U.S.—the fund delivers comprehensive repair and refinish services for passenger vehicles. Its service offerings include collision damage assessment, dent repair, glass replacement, paint matching and refinishing, and structural realignment, catering to both individual customers and insurance partners.

The fund was originally established to consolidate and expand the Boyd family’s regional repair operations, which began with a single shop in Winnipeg, Manitoba, in 1990.

