Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Bowhead Specialty from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Bowhead Specialty from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bowhead Specialty from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Get Bowhead Specialty alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BOW

Bowhead Specialty Stock Up 6.7%

Shares of BOW stock opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. Bowhead Specialty has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $42.29. The firm has a market cap of $851.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of -1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day moving average of $26.99.

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $151.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.99 million. Bowhead Specialty had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 13.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bowhead Specialty will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowhead Specialty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Bowhead Specialty by 6.9% during the second quarter. American Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,023,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,542,000 after acquiring an additional 323,017 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,564,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,646,000 after purchasing an additional 39,041 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,506,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,746,000 after purchasing an additional 404,199 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,412,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,192,000 after purchasing an additional 597,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,962,000 after purchasing an additional 535,065 shares in the last quarter.

Bowhead Specialty News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bowhead Specialty this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus on the headline figures: revenue and EPS topped estimates, gross written premiums and net income grew, and Bowhead reported strong GWP growth for Q4/FY2025 — a clear fundamental catalyst for investor buying. Business Wire: Q4 & FY2025 Results

Q4 results beat consensus on the headline figures: revenue and EPS topped estimates, gross written premiums and net income grew, and Bowhead reported strong GWP growth for Q4/FY2025 — a clear fundamental catalyst for investor buying. Positive Sentiment: Management gave growth color for 2026 — expecting roughly 20% premium growth and acceleration of digital underwriting — which supports revenue trajectory and margin leverage expectations. MSN: 20% Premium Growth Guidance

Management gave growth color for 2026 — expecting roughly 20% premium growth and acceleration of digital underwriting — which supports revenue trajectory and margin leverage expectations. Positive Sentiment: Short interest declined materially in February (down ~26.9% vs. late January), lowering the short-interest ratio to about 3.9 days. Reduced short exposure can amplify upward moves as bears cover. (Short-interest data reported 789,713 shares short as of Feb. 13.)

Short interest declined materially in February (down ~26.9% vs. late January), lowering the short-interest ratio to about 3.9 days. Reduced short exposure can amplify upward moves as bears cover. (Short-interest data reported 789,713 shares short as of Feb. 13.) Neutral Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its price target from $33 to $30 but kept an “outperform” rating — a mixed signal (lower upside vs. prior target, but continued buy-side endorsement). Benzinga: RBC price target

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its price target from $33 to $30 but kept an “outperform” rating — a mixed signal (lower upside vs. prior target, but continued buy-side endorsement). Negative Sentiment: There are conflicting transcript/coverage notes from the earnings call that some outlets flagged an EPS miss (rounded/adjusted figures differ across sources), which could cause short-term investor confusion or volatility as the market digests GAAP vs. adjusted metrics. InsiderMonkey: Q4 Earnings Call Transcript

Bowhead Specialty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bowhead Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowhead Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.