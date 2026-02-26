Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC) Receives $101.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.6667.

BCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Boise Cascade from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Boise Cascade from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Boise Cascade Stock Down 3.6%

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

Boise Cascade stock opened at $83.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $106.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 1,638.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 203,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Boise Cascade

Here are the key news stories impacting Boise Cascade this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target to $103 and put a “buy” rating on BCC, implying ~23% upside from current levels — a clear bullish signal that likely helped intraday buying. Truist raise

Truist raised its price target to $103 and put a “buy” rating on BCC, implying ~23% upside from current levels — a clear bullish signal that likely helped intraday buying. Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson reaffirmed its “buy” rating and set a $95 target, reinforcing institutional conviction among buy-side analysts. DA Davidson note

DA Davidson reaffirmed its “buy” rating and set a $95 target, reinforcing institutional conviction among buy-side analysts. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs raised its target to $94 but kept a “neutral” rating — a modest constructive move that signals improved estimates but not a full endorsement. Goldman Sachs note

Goldman Sachs raised its target to $94 but kept a “neutral” rating — a modest constructive move that signals improved estimates but not a full endorsement. Neutral Sentiment: Boise Cascade published Q4 earnings materials and an earnings-call transcript/presentation; coverage highlights management navigating market challenges — investors should review the call for details on volumes, pricing and outlook. Q4 highlights Earnings transcript Presentation

Boise Cascade published Q4 earnings materials and an earnings-call transcript/presentation; coverage highlights management navigating market challenges — investors should review the call for details on volumes, pricing and outlook. Positive Sentiment: Media coverage noted the stock “rocketing higher” earlier in the session as analysts issued upgrades and targets, indicating short-term momentum following the newsflow. MSN coverage

Media coverage noted the stock “rocketing higher” earlier in the session as analysts issued upgrades and targets, indicating short-term momentum following the newsflow. Negative Sentiment: Despite the positive analyst moves and earnings commentary, the stock is down on higher-than-average volume — likely profit-taking after the intraday run and/or broader market/sector weakness. Investors should watch whether fundamentals in the Q4 call (volumes, margins, guidance) sustain analyst optimism or invite further re-pricing.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company operates as a leading manufacturer and distributor of wood products and building materials in North America. The company’s operations are organized into two primary segments: wood products manufacturing and building materials distribution. In its manufacturing segment, Boise Cascade produces a wide array of engineered wood products, including plywood, oriented strand board (OSB), lumber, particleboard and laminated veneer lumber (LVL), serving residential, commercial and industrial customers.

In its distribution segment, Boise Cascade sources and delivers building materials through an extensive network of distribution centers, servicing professional builders, remodelers, contractors and industrial customers.

