BMO Capital Markets Issues Pessimistic Forecast for MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Price

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $455.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on MongoDB from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $338.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.15.

Shares of MDB opened at $314.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $389.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.12. The stock has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.06 and a beta of 1.38. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $140.78 and a 12 month high of $444.72.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $628.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.98 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. MongoDB has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.440-1.480 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.760-4.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.86, for a total value of $229,692.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 10,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,066.24. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roelof Botha sold 24,850 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.85, for a total transaction of $10,085,372.50. Following the sale, the director owned 194,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,978,410. This represents a 11.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 62,353 shares of company stock valued at $25,440,798 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 1,277.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 16,896 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 209.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 42.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,910,000 after purchasing an additional 39,978 shares during the period. Pinegrove Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth $1,032,000. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,014,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company’s platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

