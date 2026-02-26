BMO Capital Markets Cuts Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Price Target to $16.00

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 81.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Camping World from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Camping World from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Camping World from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Camping World in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Camping World in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

CWH stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,242,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,192. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Camping World has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average of $13.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.08.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Camping World had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Camping World will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 2,275.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Camping World in the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 923.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Dividend suspension: management halted the dividend to further reduce debt — the announcement triggered a steep intraday selloff and regulatory/litigation interest.

Dividend suspension: management halted the dividend to further reduce debt — the announcement triggered a steep intraday selloff and regulatory/litigation interest. Negative Sentiment: Q4 earnings missed on the bottom line — EPS of ($0.73) vs. consensus ($0.63); revenue was roughly in line but down year‑over‑year, showing operating pressure. Earnings results summary

Investor lawsuits/investigations: multiple law firms are soliciting clients after the share drop, increasing litigation risk and headline pressure.

Camping World Holdings, Inc (NYSE: CWH) is a leading specialty retailer of recreational vehicles (“RVs”), RV parts and services, and outdoor lifestyle products. The company operates an extensive network of full-service RV dealerships, providing new and pre-owned RV sales alongside comprehensive maintenance, repair and warranty services. In addition to its dealership operations, Camping World offers a broad assortment of RV parts, accessories and gear through both its physical retail locations and e-commerce platform.

Beyond RV sales and service, Camping World’s offerings encompass outdoor cookware, apparel, camping and towing accessories under various proprietary and third-party brands.

