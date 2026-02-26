BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund (NYSE:HYT) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.26 and traded as low as $8.85. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund shares last traded at $8.8850, with a volume of 675,799 shares trading hands.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Up 0.3%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.26.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.0779 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

In other news, Portfolio Manager David Delbos purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $868,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager directly owned 205,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,835.48. This trade represents a 94.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,797,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,795,000 after buying an additional 17,062 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,632,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,533,000 after acquiring an additional 181,883 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,363,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,136,000 after acquiring an additional 156,073 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 992,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,673,000 after acquiring an additional 8,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 909,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 121,903 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund (NYSE: HYT) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company designed to offer investors exposure to the credit market’s higher-yielding segment. The fund primarily seeks to generate high current income by investing in below-investment-grade corporate debt securities across a broad range of industries. It may also allocate a portion of its assets to investment-grade bonds and cash equivalents, allowing for flexible portfolio positioning in response to market conditions.

HYT’s investment strategy emphasizes bottom-up credit research, focusing on issuers with strong cash flow potential and sound balance sheets relative to their high-yield peers.

