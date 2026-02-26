Best Solar Stocks To Consider – February 24th

First Solar, Enphase Energy, and SolarEdge Technologies are the three Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of companies whose primary business is producing, deploying, or servicing solar energy systems—this includes manufacturers of solar panels and inverters, installers and project developers, and suppliers in the solar supply chain. Investors buy them to gain exposure to the growth of solar power, but they carry sector-specific risks such as policy and subsidy changes, commodity and input-cost volatility, and rapid technological shifts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

First Solar (FSLR)

First Solar, Inc., a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

