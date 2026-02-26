Bertrand Loy Sells 59,516 Shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) insider Bertrand Loy sold 59,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $8,269,748.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 268,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,250,966.55. This trade represents a 18.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bertrand Loy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 25th, Bertrand Loy sold 50,322 shares of Entegris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $6,914,746.02.

On Monday, February 2nd, Bertrand Loy sold 65,250 shares of Entegris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total transaction of $7,804,552.50.

On Monday, December 1st, Bertrand Loy sold 57,570 shares of Entegris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $4,425,981.60.

Shares of ENTG stock traded down $6.72 on Thursday, reaching $130.62. 1,137,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,283,133. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.56, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $142.50.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $823.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.04 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 7.37%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Entegris has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.780 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,017,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,480,998,000 after purchasing an additional 443,518 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Entegris by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,457,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $689,560,000 after buying an additional 412,121 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter worth about $644,841,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 10.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,876,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,325,000 after purchasing an additional 540,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Entegris by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,152,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,071,000 after purchasing an additional 61,549 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ENTG shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Mizuho set a $150.00 price target on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.78.

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris’s product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

