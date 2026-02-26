Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Short Interest Down 63.1% in February

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,215,302 shares, a drop of 63.1% from the January 29th total of 8,718,062 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 831,086 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 831,086 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of BMO opened at $148.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.78 and a 200 day moving average of $128.88. The company has a market capitalization of $104.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94. Bank Of Montreal has a 12 month low of $85.40 and a 12 month high of $149.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The bank reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Bank Of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 11.13%.The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank Of Montreal will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Bank Of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised Bank Of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Bank Of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Bank Of Montreal in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Bank Of Montreal by 466.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Bank Of Montreal during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank Of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO), commonly known as BMO Financial Group, is one of Canada’s largest and longest-established banks. Founded in Montreal and headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the bank provides a broad range of financial services to retail, commercial, corporate and institutional clients. BMO is publicly listed in both Canada and the United States and operates under a consolidated financial services model that integrates banking, capital markets, wealth management and asset management activities.

BMO’s core businesses include personal and commercial banking—offering checking and savings accounts, lending, mortgages, and small-business services—alongside wealth management and private banking through its asset and investment management divisions.

