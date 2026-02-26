Bank of America Issues Positive Forecast for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock Price

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $263.00 to $275.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective (up from $163.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.86.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 13.2%

JAZZ stock opened at $196.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.72 and a 200 day moving average of $150.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of -32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.26. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $95.49 and a twelve month high of $197.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 8.35%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.20, for a total value of $797,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,454.40. This represents a 39.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 2,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.51, for a total transaction of $379,363.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,306,801.08. The trade was a 10.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $127,344,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,597,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,818,911 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,857 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $197,516,000 after purchasing an additional 715,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 258.2% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 548,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,160,000 after purchasing an additional 395,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Jazz Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — Jazz posted $6.64 EPS and $1.20B revenue, topping consensus and showing y/y revenue growth; investors view the print as confirmation of underlying demand. Earnings Call Summary

Q4 results beat expectations — Jazz posted $6.64 EPS and $1.20B revenue, topping consensus and showing y/y revenue growth; investors view the print as confirmation of underlying demand. Positive Sentiment: Company issued 2026 revenue guidance of $4.25B–$4.50B, in line with/near street expectations, reducing near‑term forecasting uncertainty and supporting the rally. Press Release

Company issued 2026 revenue guidance of $4.25B–$4.50B, in line with/near street expectations, reducing near‑term forecasting uncertainty and supporting the rally. Positive Sentiment: Strong product performance — Xywav ($1.7B, 12% y/y) and Epidiolex ($1.1B, 9% y/y) drove growth; Modeyso had a strong early launch ($37M in its first full quarter), supporting the top‑line beat. Product Sales Detail

Strong product performance — Xywav ($1.7B, 12% y/y) and Epidiolex ($1.1B, 9% y/y) drove growth; Modeyso had a strong early launch ($37M in its first full quarter), supporting the top‑line beat. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst price‑target upgrades and bullish notes hit after the results (Bank of America to $275, Wells Fargo to $250, Morgan Stanley to $226, RBC to $195), amplifying buying interest from institutions and momentum traders. Analyst Upgrades

Multiple analyst price‑target upgrades and bullish notes hit after the results (Bank of America to $275, Wells Fargo to $250, Morgan Stanley to $226, RBC to $195), amplifying buying interest from institutions and momentum traders. Positive Sentiment: Pipeline progress: company expects to complete an sBLA submission for zanidatamab under RTOR in 1Q26 for HER2+ first‑line GEA — a successful filing/approval could materially expand oncology revenue over time. Pipeline & Guidance

Pipeline progress: company expects to complete an sBLA submission for zanidatamab under RTOR in 1Q26 for HER2+ first‑line GEA — a successful filing/approval could materially expand oncology revenue over time. Neutral Sentiment: Management released the earnings slide deck and full call transcript — useful for digging into margin drivers, product cadence and assumptions behind 2026 guidance. Earnings Transcript

Management released the earnings slide deck and full call transcript — useful for digging into margin drivers, product cadence and assumptions behind 2026 guidance. Negative Sentiment: Profitability nuance: the company still showed a negative net margin in the quarter (impacted by non‑operating items and costs), so investors should watch whether earnings quality improves as 2026 progresses. Earnings Metrics

Profitability nuance: the company still showed a negative net margin in the quarter (impacted by non‑operating items and costs), so investors should watch whether earnings quality improves as 2026 progresses. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and risk: JAZZ trades at a relatively elevated P/E and carries leverage (debt/equity ~1.1); while analysts raised targets, some (RBC) show limited near‑term upside versus the current price — consider valuation vs. growth when sizing positions. Analyst Context

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies in neuroscience and oncology. The company’s research and development efforts target unmet medical needs in sleep disorders, hematologic malignancies, rare neurological conditions and solid tumors. Jazz’s product portfolio includes therapies for narcolepsy, hepatic veno-occlusive disease, acute myeloid leukemia and other serious disorders.

Flagship products from Jazz Pharmaceuticals include Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) and Xywav® (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.