Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $347.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.75 million. Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 1.89%.

Baldwin Insurance Group Trading Up 9.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:BWIN traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.49. 3,666,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.01. Baldwin Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Baldwin Insurance Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baldwin Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James Morgan Roche sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $1,922,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,975.39. The trade was a 65.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 255,000 shares of company stock worth $6,119,000. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Baldwin Insurance Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Baldwin Insurance Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc (NASDAQ: BWIN) is a specialty insurance and surety firm that underwrites contract bonds, commercial insurance policies and related risk-management services. Its core offerings include contract and commercial surety, which provide performance and payment guarantees to obligees in construction, service and public-sector projects. In addition, the company delivers complementary commercial lines coverages designed to mitigate liability, property and workers’ compensation exposures.

Through a network of regional agency offices primarily across the Midwestern United States, Baldwin Insurance Group serves contractors, developers, small and mid-sized businesses as well as municipal and public-sector clients.

Further Reading

