B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP) Short Interest Up 268.3% in February

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,746 shares, a growth of 268.3% from the January 29th total of 2,375 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,674 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 26,674 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of RILYP stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. B. Riley Financial has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.64.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The firm offers a broad suite of services designed to support corporate, institutional and private clients across the full spectrum of capital markets and advisory needs. Its core business activities encompass investment banking, asset management, valuation and appraisal services, turnaround and restructuring advisory, liquidation and auction services, and various financing solutions.

Since its founding in 1997 by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bryant Riley, B.

