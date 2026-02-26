AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Stock Price Down 8.7% – Here’s What Happened

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 8.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.04 and last traded at $27.0960. Approximately 3,427,045 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 7,651,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.68.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on shares of AXT to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen raised AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $20.00 price objective on AXT in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

AXT Trading Up 16.8%

The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -85.35 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.67.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). AXT had a negative return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 24.07%.The business had revenue of $23.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AXT Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 35,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $421,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,495,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,071,546.20. The trade was a 1.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Chang sold 25,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $371,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 132,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,920.96. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,000. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AXT in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in AXT in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc (NASDAQ: AXTI) is a global supplier of compound and single-element semiconductor substrates, offering a range of materials critical for high-performance electronic and optoelectronic devices. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Fremont, California, AXT specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of wafers composed of gallium arsenide (GaAs), indium phosphide (InP), gallium nitride (GaN) and other compound semiconductor materials. These substrates serve as the foundational platforms for devices used in data communications, wireless infrastructure, advanced computing, consumer electronics and photovoltaic applications.

AXT’s product portfolio encompasses a variety of wafer sizes, dopant concentrations and crystal orientations, tailored to meet the precise specifications of its customers.

