Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Receives $137.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.7143.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAR

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Avis Budget Group

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total value of $178,503.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Pentwater Capital Management L acquired 425,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.26 per share, with a total value of $40,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,987,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,824,046. This trade represents a 11.93% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 52.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAR. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 102.3% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $92.90 on Thursday. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $54.03 and a one year high of $212.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.33.

About Avis Budget Group

(Get Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc operates as a leading global provider of vehicle rental and mobility solutions. Through its two core brands, Avis® and Budget®, the company offers a broad range of rental options including daily, weekly and monthly car rentals for leisure and business travelers. In addition to traditional airport and off-airport car rental services, Avis Budget Group delivers innovative mobility platforms such as car-sharing programs and connected fleet solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of corporate, government and individual customers.

The company’s roots trace back to Avis Rent a Car, founded in 1946, and Budget Rent a Car, established in 1958.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.