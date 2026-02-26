Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.20), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $39.31 million during the quarter. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a positive return on equity of 4.19%.

Here are the key takeaways from Asure Software’s conference call:

Full-year revenue was $140.5M (+17%) with Q4 revenue of $39.3M (+28%) and Q4 organic growth accelerating to 10%; 2026 guidance targets $159–162M in revenue with adjusted EBITDA margins of 23–25% (Q1 revenue guide $41–43M, adj. EBITDA $10–11M).

Full-year revenue was (+17%) with Q4 revenue of (+28%) and Q4 organic growth accelerating to 10%; 2026 guidance targets $159–162M in revenue with adjusted EBITDA margins of 23–25% (Q1 revenue guide $41–43M, adj. EBITDA $10–11M). Asure launched its AI agent Luna and Asure Central—Luna handled 80,000+ messages in the first 90 days, avoided thousands of support interactions (≈3 client service reps worth) and can perform 50+ auditable, permission-controlled actions, driving operational efficiency and faster product cycles.

Asure launched its AI agent and Asure Central—Luna handled 80,000+ messages in the first 90 days, avoided thousands of support interactions (≈3 client service reps worth) and can perform 50+ auditable, permission-controlled actions, driving operational efficiency and faster product cycles. New AsureWorks ASO offering and improved attach rates (multi-product payroll customers +10% YoY in Q4) aim to deepen relationships and expand share-of-wallet, with managed-service clients typically generating 2–3x revenue versus payroll-only customers.

New ASO offering and improved attach rates (multi-product payroll customers +10% YoY in Q4) aim to deepen relationships and expand share-of-wallet, with managed-service clients typically generating 2–3x revenue versus payroll-only customers. Profitability trended positively on an adjusted basis—full-year adjusted EBITDA rose to $32M (adjusted EBITDA margin 23%, Q4 margin 29%)—but the company still reported a full-year GAAP net loss of $13.1M while forecasting GAAP profitability in 2026, leaving some execution risk on the path to consistent GAAP profits.

Profitability trended positively on an adjusted basis—full-year adjusted EBITDA rose to $32M (adjusted EBITDA margin 23%, Q4 margin 29%)—but the company still reported a full-year GAAP net loss of $13.1M while forecasting GAAP profitability in 2026, leaving some execution risk on the path to consistent GAAP profits. The Lathem acquisition increased lower-margin, non-recurring hardware sales and slightly depressed gross margins this year; management plans to transition Lathem into a hardware-as-a-service model over time, while the balance sheet shows $25.2M cash against $67.6M of debt, presenting near-term margin and leverage risks.

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.76. The company had a trading volume of 155,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,856. The firm has a market cap of $215.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. Asure Software has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $11.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.49.

ASUR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASUR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Asure Software by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Asure Software by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asure Software, Inc (NASDAQ: ASUR) is a Texas‐based technology company specializing in cloud‐based workforce and workspace management solutions. The company develops software that streamlines human capital management (HCM), payroll processing, time and attendance tracking, and workspace reservation for businesses seeking to optimize employee experience and operational efficiency.

The Asure platform includes modules for payroll administration, benefits enrollment, performance management, applicant tracking and onboarding, as well as mobile and web‐based timekeeping.

