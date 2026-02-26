Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.06), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.87 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 37.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries updated its FY 2026 guidance to 8.050-8.350 EPS.

Armstrong posted record 2025 results — net sales +12% and adjusted EBITDA +14% (fifth consecutive year of sales and earnings growth), with Mineral Fiber achieving a record full‑year margin (~43.5%) driven by AUV improvement and productivity.

— net sales +12% and adjusted EBITDA +14% (fifth consecutive year of sales and earnings growth), with Mineral Fiber achieving a record full‑year margin (~43.5%) driven by AUV improvement and productivity. Q4 was softer than expected as Mineral Fiber volumes were pressured by the extended U.S. government shutdown (impacting MRO and Washington, D.C.) and home‑center softness, while several delayed large Architectural Specialties projects temporarily compressed AS margins.

Management guides 2026 to net sales growth of 8–10% and adjusted EBITDA growth of 8–12% , expecting Mineral Fiber AUV ~6%, volumes flat to +1%, and margin expansion in both segments despite modest SG&A investments.

and adjusted EBITDA growth of , expecting Mineral Fiber AUV ~6%, volumes flat to +1%, and margin expansion in both segments despite modest SG&A investments. Strategic initiatives and M&A remain central — digital tools (ProjectWorks, Kanopi), new products (TEMPLOK, DATAZONE, DYNAMAX LT, SKYLO) and acquisitions (Parallel, Eventscape, Geometrik) are expected to drive above‑market AUV, incremental volume and roughly an additional ~0.5 percentage point of growth contribution in 2026.

Shares of AWI traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $173.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,339. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $122.37 and a one year high of $206.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.339 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.46%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWI. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on AWI. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.50.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of commercial ceiling and wall solutions. The company offers a diverse portfolio of acoustical, decorative and specialty ceiling systems designed to enhance interior environments in offices, healthcare facilities, schools, retail outlets and other non-residential settings. Through its focus on performance, aesthetics and sustainability, Armstrong World Industries addresses both functional and design requirements for architects, contractors and building owners.

Armstrong’s product range includes mineral fiber, fiberglass, wood wool, metal and stone wool ceiling panels, as well as suspension and grid systems.

