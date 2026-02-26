Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Arkema had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.15%.

Arkema stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.45. 1,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,745. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.90. Arkema has a fifty-two week low of $56.28 and a fifty-two week high of $91.51.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARKAY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research cut Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays downgraded Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arkema currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Arkema SA is a global specialty chemicals and advanced materials company headquartered in Colombes, France. Established in 2004 as a spin-off from Total’s chemicals division, the company offers a broad portfolio of high-performance materials designed to improve durability, thermal and chemical resistance, and environmental performance across diverse industries.

Arkema’s operations are organized into four core segments. Adhesive Solutions delivers bonding, sealing, and coating technologies for markets such as packaging, medical devices, and consumer goods.

