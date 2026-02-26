Arbe Robotics Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) used its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 earnings call to outline a strategic shift toward markets with shorter adoption cycles, highlight recent commercial activity across several non-automotive verticals, and announce a planned leadership transition. Management said the company has broadened its focus beyond Western passenger-vehicle OEM programs due to uncertainty around Level 3 autonomy timelines, while maintaining longer-term ambitions in automotive.

Strategy shift targets nearer-term revenue opportunities

Co-founder and CEO Kobi Marenko said Arbe completed a strategic review over the past few months and refined its go-to-market priorities. He said adoption timelines for Level 3 autonomy in Western markets “remain uncertain,” prompting Arbe to expand its focus to areas where it is seeing “growing commercial traction,” including defense, homeland security, robotaxi, marine safety, and smart infrastructure.

Marenko also pointed to momentum with Chinese OEMs, including a recently announced win, as Chinese automakers continue advancing autonomous and sensing technologies. While Arbe will “still compete” for Western OEM designs, he said the broader strategy reduces reliance on extended Western automotive timelines.

As part of the strategic update, Marenko said the company reduced its cost base by about 15% and recently strengthened its balance sheet through an institutional-led financing.

Leadership transition planned for April 2026

Arbe announced that Chief Business Officer Ram Machness will become CEO effective April 1, 2026. Marenko will move to President and remain “fully and actively involved,” focusing on long-term strategy, new initiatives—particularly in defense—key partnerships, and strategic investments.

Marenko said Machness has spent eight years leading strategy, sales, product, and support at Arbe and brings 30 years of experience in embedded systems, semiconductors, and automotive, including 12 years in senior leadership roles at Texas Instruments. Machness thanked the board and Arbe’s co-founders and said he plans to leverage the company’s product foundation as it transitions into serial production and “move towards full commercialization.”

Commercial highlights: China OEM win, defense traction, and follow-on orders

Management detailed several recent business developments during 2025:

Automotive (China): Arbe announced a serial production design win with a state-owned OEM in China. HiRain Technologies’ LRR610 radar, powered by Arbe’s ultra-high definition radar chipset, was selected for a Level 4 autonomous vehicle program. Production vehicles are expected to reach the market starting in 2027.

Arbe also said it continues working with NVIDIA to integrate its ultra-high-resolution radars into NVIDIA’s DRIVE Hyperion platform, pairing Arbe’s sensing with NVIDIA’s AI compute capabilities. Management added that Arbe received two industry awards in 2025: the Just Auto Excellence Award and the AutoTech Breakthrough Award.

Financial results: revenue up, losses narrowed, balance sheet strengthened

CFO Karine Pinto-Flomenboim reported fourth-quarter 2025 revenue of $0.5 million, up from $0.1 million in the year-ago quarter. Full-year 2025 revenue was $1.0 million compared with $0.8 million in 2024. Backlog “as of today” stood at $1.3 million.

Gross profit for Q4 2025 was negative $0.1 million versus negative $0.2 million a year earlier. Full-year gross profit was negative $0.8 million, the same level as 2024, according to the CFO.

Operating expenses totaled $11.5 million in Q4 2025, while full-year operating expenses were $47.1 million versus $48.9 million in 2024. Pinto-Flomenboim said the year-over-year decrease was primarily driven by lower share-based compensation as earlier equity grants fully vested and a more recent award was structured about half in cash and half in equity. She said the decrease was partially offset by unfavorable foreign exchange impacts and merit-based salary increases.

Operating loss narrowed to $11.6 million in Q4 2025 from $12.8 million in Q4 2024. Full-year operating loss was $47.9 million compared with $49.6 million in 2024. Net loss was $10.2 million in the fourth quarter versus $12.2 million a year earlier, and full-year net loss was $45.2 million compared with $49.3 million in 2024. Pinto-Flomenboim said 2025 net loss included $2.8 million of financial income, compared with $0.3 million in 2024, driven by items including interest earned on deposits and gains from call options, partially offset by foreign exchange revaluation losses.

As of Dec. 31, 2025, Arbe held $45 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term bank deposits. The company also raised gross proceeds of $18.5 million in an underwritten public offering in January 2026, which management said extended its financial runway.

2026 outlook centers on non-auto revenue and lower cash burn

Looking ahead, Marenko said Arbe’s focus on markets with shorter adoption cycles is expected to begin contributing to revenue in 2026. The company said it remains engaged with global automotive OEMs and expects to continue securing design wins over time, but it is no longer providing guidance on the timing of automotive wins due to adoption cycles “taking longer than previously anticipated.”

In the Q&A, management provided additional color on several end markets:

Defense unit economics: Management said defense opportunities can involve different radar configurations. For perimeter defense and drone detection, it described the need for a 360-degree solution, or “basically 4 radars per unit.” It also said defense and homeland security programs typically have lower volumes but higher pricing and better gross margins than automotive.

Management said defense opportunities can involve different radar configurations. For perimeter defense and drone detection, it described the need for a 360-degree solution, or “basically 4 radars per unit.” It also said defense and homeland security programs typically have lower volumes but higher pricing and better gross margins than automotive. Robotaxi and robotruck timing: Marenko said Arbe expects robotaxi-related revenues “already in 2026,” with ramping in 2026 through 2028, and indicated robotruck opportunities are being considered alongside robotaxi.

Marenko said Arbe expects robotaxi-related revenues “already in 2026,” with ramping in 2026 through 2028, and indicated robotruck opportunities are being considered alongside robotaxi. Sales cycle: Management said it began shifting toward non-automotive markets around the end of Q3 and described a path from evaluation orders to “meaningful” orders in roughly six months.

Management said it began shifting toward non-automotive markets around the end of Q3 and described a path from evaluation orders to “meaningful” orders in roughly six months. Retrofit potential: In response to a question about retrofits, management said its radar can be added at a later stage—similar to robotaxi and robotruck applications—and said drone detection in tactical use cases is “all a retrofit.”

Pinto-Flomenboim provided an outlook for 2026 adjusted EBITDA loss in the range of $28 million to $31 million, citing the strengthened balance sheet and cost reduction measures. She said the outlook is subject to change based on market conditions and customer adoption timelines.

About Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE)

Arbe Robotics Ltd. is a technology company specializing in high-resolution 4D imaging radar solutions for the automotive industry. The company’s radar platform is designed to enhance advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and support the development of autonomous vehicles by providing detailed object detection, precise range and velocity measurements, and accurate environmental mapping under diverse driving conditions.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Arbe Robotics has developed its own semiconductor chipset and accompanying software stack.

