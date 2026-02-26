Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 143,738 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 117,678 shares.The stock last traded at $71.3110 and had previously closed at $74.17.
Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 2.0%
The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.78.
Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0597 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%.
Institutional Trading of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF
About Amplify Cybersecurity ETF
The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services.
