Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 143,738 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 117,678 shares.The stock last traded at $71.3110 and had previously closed at $74.17.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 2.0%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.78.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0597 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%.

Institutional Trading of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF

About Amplify Cybersecurity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HACK. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 348,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,039,000 after acquiring an additional 9,275 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,998,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 260,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 203,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,571,000 after purchasing an additional 10,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter.

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services.

