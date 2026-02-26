American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.14 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 3.94%.American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share.

American Woodmark Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,099. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.77. American Woodmark has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $72.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $755.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in American Woodmark by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 120,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 23,470 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,186,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 208.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 15,176 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 488.5% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 15,096 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

American Woodmark Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor of kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanities in North America. The company designs, builds and ships cabinetry products for a broad range of residential customers, including new-home builders, professional remodelers and specialty dealers. Its portfolio encompasses framed and frameless cabinet lines, along with accessory products such as mouldings, panels and hardware components. American Woodmark’s products are sold under the American Woodmark and Waypoint Living Spaces brands through a diversified network of home centers, independent dealers and direct-to-builder channels.

Headquartered in Winchester, Virginia, American Woodmark was founded in 1980 and has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

