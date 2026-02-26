American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 663 shares, a decrease of 71.2% from the January 29th total of 2,301 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,710 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,710 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

American Strategic Investment Stock Performance

NYSE:NYC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,614. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.33. American Strategic Investment has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $16.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of American Strategic Investment in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

American Strategic Investment Company Profile

American Strategic Investment Co (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

