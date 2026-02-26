American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.45 and last traded at $46.0980, with a volume of 10676 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.64.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APEI. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Griffin Securities set a $53.00 price objective on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on American Public Education from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.81. The firm has a market cap of $822.22 million, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in American Public Education during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 5,909.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in American Public Education by 84.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Public Education, Inc operates as a provider of online postsecondary education, offering degree and certificate programs through its wholly owned subsidiary, American Public University System (APUS). The company designs and delivers a broad range of undergraduate and graduate programs in fields such as business administration, information technology, criminal justice, homeland security, health sciences, and education. Its curriculum is developed to meet the needs of working adults, military personnel, veterans and civilian students seeking flexible, career-relevant learning opportunities.

APUS is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and employs a proprietary online learning platform that supports asynchronous instruction, digital course materials and interactive learning tools.

