Allspring Special Large Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ASLV) Short Interest Down 81.1% in February

Allspring Special Large Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ASLV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 545 shares, a decrease of 81.1% from the January 29th total of 2,882 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,513 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 37,513 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Allspring Special Large Value ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Allspring Special Large Value ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.61. 4,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.93. Allspring Special Large Value ETF has a 12 month low of $21.86 and a 12 month high of $30.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.02.

Get Allspring Special Large Value ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allspring Special Large Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allspring Special Large Value ETF by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allspring Special Large Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $423,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allspring Special Large Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,592,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Allspring Special Large Value ETF by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,178,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,868,000 after buying an additional 1,956,470 shares during the period.

About Allspring Special Large Value ETF

Allspring Exchange-Traded Funds Trust – Allspring Special Large Value ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Allspring Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Allspring Global Investments, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of the Russell 1000 Index. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Special Large Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Special Large Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.