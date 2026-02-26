Alkami Technology (ALKT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ: ALKT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/26/2026 – Alkami Technology had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/26/2026 – Alkami Technology had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $21.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/26/2026 – Alkami Technology had its price target lowered by Citizens Jmp from $40.00 to $28.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/18/2026 – Alkami Technology had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/29/2026 – Alkami Technology had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by Citizens Jmp. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/21/2026 – Alkami Technology had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 8,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $166,360.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 221,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,415.34. This trade represents a 3.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.
Built on a multi-tenant, software-as-a-service (SaaS) architecture hosted in the cloud, Alkami’s platform leverages modern APIs and a partner ecosystem to integrate third-party fintech applications and services.
Featured Stories
