Alkami Technology (ALKT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

2/26/2026 – Alkami Technology had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – Alkami Technology had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $21.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – Alkami Technology had its price target lowered by Citizens Jmp from $40.00 to $28.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2026 – Alkami Technology had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/29/2026 – Alkami Technology had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by Citizens Jmp. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2026 – Alkami Technology had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 8,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $166,360.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 221,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,415.34. This trade represents a 3.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology, Inc is a provider of cloud-based digital banking and engagement solutions tailored for banks and credit unions. The company’s platform offers a comprehensive suite of online and mobile banking features, including bill payment, peer-to-peer transfers, card management, streamlined account opening and real-time alerts, all designed to enhance the end-user experience and drive customer loyalty.

Built on a multi-tenant, software-as-a-service (SaaS) architecture hosted in the cloud, Alkami’s platform leverages modern APIs and a partner ecosystem to integrate third-party fintech applications and services.

