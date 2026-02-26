Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ALRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alarm.com from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Alarm.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $47.08 on Tuesday. Alarm.com has a 1-year low of $43.00 and a 1-year high of $60.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.79.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $261.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.75 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Alarm.com has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.780-2.790 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alarm.com

In other news, Director Stephen C. Evans sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $60,319.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,123 shares in the company, valued at $320,049.21. This trade represents a 15.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 22,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $1,177,713.14. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 505,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,210,815.10. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 26,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,388 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alarm.com

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRM. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 2,637.9% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides a cloud-based software platform for connected properties, enabling residential and commercial customers to monitor, manage and control security, energy and home automation solutions. The company’s interactive services connect security systems, smart thermostats, door locks, lights and video cameras through cellular, broadband and Z-Wave networks, offering real-time alerts and remote access via mobile and web applications.

Through its platform, Alarm.com delivers an integrated suite of products that includes intrusion detection, video monitoring and cloud recording, energy management features such as smart thermostat scheduling, and home automation controls for lighting, garage doors and connected appliances.

