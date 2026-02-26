100,000 Shares in Western Digital Corporation $WDC Acquired by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,006,000. Western Digital makes up 6.9% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Western Digital by 12.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,317 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA acquired a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at $641,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $636,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,888 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Board authorized an additional $4.0B buyback and signaled confidence in cash generation — a clear demand driver and near‑term support for the stock. QuiverQuant: Buyback expansion and bullish catalysts

Board authorized an additional $4.0B buyback and signaled confidence in cash generation — a clear demand driver and near‑term support for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Company outlined an AI‑era HDD roadmap (40TB UltraSMR in customer qualification; path to 100TB+ HAMR by 2029) that supports higher long‑term TAM and premium data‑center positioning. QuiverQuant: HDD roadmap

Company outlined an AI‑era HDD roadmap (40TB UltraSMR in customer qualification; path to 100TB+ HAMR by 2029) that supports higher long‑term TAM and premium data‑center positioning. Positive Sentiment: Balance‑sheet cleanup — sale/exchange of part of the remaining SanDisk stake tied to debt reduction — reduces leverage risk and signals management is monetizing non‑core assets. QuiverQuant: Balance‑sheet actions

Balance‑sheet cleanup — sale/exchange of part of the remaining SanDisk stake tied to debt reduction — reduces leverage risk and signals management is monetizing non‑core assets. Neutral Sentiment: Relaunch of the consumer G‑DRIVE brand could support external storage sales and brand visibility, but it’s a smaller, longer‑lead commercial benefit versus the enterprise HDD narrative. MSN: WDC to relaunch G‑DRIVE

Relaunch of the consumer G‑DRIVE brand could support external storage sales and brand visibility, but it’s a smaller, longer‑lead commercial benefit versus the enterprise HDD narrative. Negative Sentiment: Citron launched a public short call focused on SanDisk (SNDK), arguing the NAND cycle may be near a peak and flagging WDC’s exit from SanDisk as a cautionary signal — this can pressure sentiment around NAND exposure and raise questions about cycle timing. Yahoo Finance: Citron short call

Citron launched a public short call focused on SanDisk (SNDK), arguing the NAND cycle may be near a peak and flagging WDC’s exit from SanDisk as a cautionary signal — this can pressure sentiment around NAND exposure and raise questions about cycle timing. Negative Sentiment: Insider sales (Cynthia L. Tregillis sold small blocks on Feb. 23–24) were disclosed; amounts are modest relative to holdings but can amplify selling pressure or negative headlines on a down‑day. InsiderTrades: Insider selling

Shares of WDC stock opened at $290.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.31. The company has a market cap of $98.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.80. Western Digital Corporation has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $309.90.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.20. Western Digital had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 35.52%.The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.02%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. China Renaissance assumed coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Friday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $306.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial set a $310.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Western Digital to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Western Digital from $94.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.58.

In other Western Digital news, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total value of $86,763.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 134,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,961,610.30. This trade represents a 0.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 36,926 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total transaction of $9,616,638.18. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 67,392 shares of company stock worth $17,235,141 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

