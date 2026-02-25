Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2847 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th.

Shares of ZIONP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.63. The stock had a trading volume of 675 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,358. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.25.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association is the principal banking subsidiary of Zions Bancorporation, Inc, a financial services organization headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. Chartered in 1873, the bank has grown through strategic acquisitions and an expanded branch network to serve a diverse customer base. As a nationally chartered institution regulated by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the FDIC, Zions National Association plays a central role in delivering banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and government entities.

The bank’s core offerings encompass commercial and retail banking, including deposit accounts, lending solutions and treasury management services.

