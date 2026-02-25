Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION) CEO Harris Simmons Purchases 4,500 Shares of Stock

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) CEO Harris Simmons acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.03 per share, with a total value of $265,635.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,317,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,771,611.79. This represents a 0.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ZION traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.40. 1,239,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,549. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.46 and a 200 day moving average of $56.72. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 1-year low of $39.32 and a 1-year high of $66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

ZION has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.32.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the 4th quarter valued at about $446,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,813,000 after purchasing an additional 139,731 shares in the last quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 253,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,823,000 after purchasing an additional 118,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is a bank holding company headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, offering a full suite of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. Through its primary subsidiary, Zions Bank, the company provides commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management solutions designed to serve the needs of small businesses, middle‐market firms and high‐net‐worth clients. Its service portfolio includes deposit accounts, cash‐management tools, lending products, mortgage origination, treasury services and investment advisory services.

The company’s commercial banking segment delivers custom credit and treasury management services, including working capital lines of credit, equipment financing and international trade finance.

