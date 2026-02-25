Wrapped TRON Trading 1.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. Over the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000423 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion and approximately $1.35 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,829.86 or 0.98858601 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,920.62 or 0.99826276 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 87,422,899,384 coins and its circulating supply is 87,422,899,423 coins. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency. Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 87,422,899,384.492265 with 87,422,899,423.488725 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.28574477 USD and is up 1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $867,673.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

