Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Director Sells $141,500.00 in Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) Director Wesley Mcdonald sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $141,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,750. The trade was a 11.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Wingstop Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ WING traded up $7.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.20. 1,437,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,921. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.00 and a 1 year high of $388.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $260.44 and a 200 day moving average of $265.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.80.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $175.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.74 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth about $603,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,173,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,895,000 after buying an additional 70,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WING has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Wingstop from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Melius Research set a $350.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $374.00 price target on shares of Wingstop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.07.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) is a fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in chicken wings and related menu items. Founded in 1994 in Garland, Texas, the company has built its brand around bold, chef-inspired wing flavors and a streamlined service model that caters to dine-in, takeout, delivery and catering orders.

The company’s core offerings include both bone-in and boneless chicken wings tossed in a variety of proprietary rubs and sauces, such as Original Hot, Lemon Pepper, and Mango Habanero.

