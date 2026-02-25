White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) versus American Integrity Insurance Group (NYSE:AII) Critical Comparison

American Integrity Insurance Group (NYSE:AII – Get Free Report) and White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares American Integrity Insurance Group and White Mountains Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Integrity Insurance Group 31.63% 37.99% 6.85% White Mountains Insurance Group 29.62% 8.41% 3.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for American Integrity Insurance Group and White Mountains Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Integrity Insurance Group 1 1 6 0 2.63 White Mountains Insurance Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

American Integrity Insurance Group currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.56%. Given American Integrity Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe American Integrity Insurance Group is more favorable than White Mountains Insurance Group.

88.7% of White Mountains Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of White Mountains Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Integrity Insurance Group and White Mountains Insurance Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Integrity Insurance Group $275.53 million 1.42 $39.74 million $4.50 4.43 White Mountains Insurance Group $3.74 billion 1.51 $1.11 billion $432.35 5.13

White Mountains Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than American Integrity Insurance Group. American Integrity Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than White Mountains Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

White Mountains Insurance Group beats American Integrity Insurance Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Integrity Insurance Group

We are a profitable and growing insurance group headquartered in Tampa, Florida. Through our insurance carrier subsidiary, American Integrity Insurance Company of Florida, Inc. (“AIICFL”), we provide personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners as well as coverage for vacant dwellings and investment properties, predominantly in Florida. 98.6% of our direct premiums written (“DPW”) for the year ended December 31, 2024 and 97.6% of our policies in-force as of December 31, 2024 were in Florida. We are the seventh largest writer of residential property insurance in Florida based on DPW for policies in-force as of December 31, 2024 according to data compiled by the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation (“FLOIR”), making us a leading specialty residential property insurer in the state. We have been a stable, disciplined provider of residential insurance coverage in Florida for more than 19 years. Our management team founded our company in 2006 to capitalize on dislocation in the Florida residential property insurance market following the 2004 and 2005 hurricane seasons, in which a number of severe hurricanes resulted in record insured property losses and caused a number of national insurance companies to retreat from writing residential property insurance in the state. — Florida has a large and growing population with a growing residential property insurance market. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Florida was the third most populous state in the United States with 23.4 million residents as of July 1, 2024, and recorded the second fastest population growth rate and second greatest nominal increase in population of all states in the U.S. from 2023 to 2024. Population growth supports growth in the property insurance market, which creates opportunity for insurance carriers with the specialized expertise to profitably underwrite property insurance in the Florida market. Florida is a complex property insurance market with a distinct regulatory environment and risk profile due to its geographic location, population centers concentrated along the coast, and elevated threat of property damage from catastrophic weather events including hurricanes, requiring a tailored approach to providing insurance coverage. We believe that consistently delivering underwriting profits in this market requires a high level of focus and specialization, including localized knowledge, market-specific expertise, granular and analytical underwriting and claims management, extensive historical data, effective use of technology, and a deep understanding of Florida’s regulatory environment – all of which we believe we have developed over our 19-year history writing residential property insurance in Florida. We believe this expertise is transferable and repeatable in other Southeastern coastal states. Through active monitoring of local market conditions and prudent risk selection and capital allocation, we seek to be a stable and reliable insurance market for our policyholders and distribution partners, and to consistently deliver best-in-class profitability and value creation for our stockholders. — Our history of profitability and prudent exposure management is matched by our commitment to innovation. We have built a technology-forward platform that we believe augments the expertise of our underwriting and claims teams, enhances our access to risk and claims data, accelerates and improves our underwriting and claims decision making, and improves our distribution partner and policyholder interface. Our use of advanced technology solutions covers the insurance process end-to-end, from risk selection and underwriting to streamlined quoting, policy management and claims handling. Our technology and data capture are critical to our ability to monitor our underwriting results at a granular level, timely modify our underwriting criteria and pricing to respond to changing market conditions, and effectively navigate Florida’s historically volatile property insurance market cycles. We believe the current Florida residential property insurance market presents substantial attractive opportunities for carriers with specialized underwriting and claims expertise, established distribution relationships, advanced technology, and entrepreneurial leadership. Despite historical market-related disruptions and challenges caused by increasing hurricane catastrophe activity and other severe weather events, a general tort environment related to property insurance that led to increased litigation, and reduced insurance capacity as a result of multiple large national insurance carrier exits, we believe the legislative reforms in Florida enacted in late 2022, in addition to Assignment of Benefits (“AOB”) reform, which began in 2019, are proving effective at combating historically rampant property insurance legal system abuse and claims fraud, paving the way for a more stable and resilient property insurance market and greater opportunities for us to profitably underwrite residential property insurance in Florida. Our principal executive offices are located in Tampa, FL.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services. The Ark/WM Outrigger segment offers reinsurance and insurance, including property, marine and energy, accident and health, casualty, and specialty products. The Kudu segment provides capital solutions to boutique asset and wealth managers for generational ownership transfers, management buyouts, acquisitions and growth finances, and legacy partner liquidity, as well as strategic assistance to investees. The Other Operations segment offers insurance solutions to travel industry through broker channel and on a direct-to-consumer basis; and manages separate accounts and pooled investment vehicles for insurance-linked securities sectors, including catastrophe bonds, collateralized reinsurance investments, and industry loss warranties of third-party clients. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

