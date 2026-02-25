Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $18.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. 3,194,544 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 3,075,935 shares.The stock last traded at $10.6560 and had previously closed at $9.49.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VIR. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Barclays set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial raised Vir Biotechnology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.88.
- Positive Sentiment: Major Astellas collaboration — Vir announced a global co‑development / co‑commercialization deal for prostate cancer candidate VIR‑5500 that delivers $335M upfront/near‑term payments, up to $1.37B in milestones and split U.S. economics (Astellas leads commercialization ex‑U.S.). This materially derisks the program and provides near‑term cash. Astellas and Vir Biotechnology Announce Global Strategic Collaboration
- Positive Sentiment: Encouraging Phase 1 VIR‑5500 data — Updated trial results show a favorable safety profile and meaningful anti‑tumor activity (reported ~45% ORR at higher doses), supporting the asset’s valuation and the rationale for the Astellas deal. Vir Biotechnology Reports Positive Updated Phase 1 Results for VIR-5500
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and revenue acceleration — Vir reported EPS of ($0.31) vs. consensus ($0.42) and revenue of $64.1M (well above ~$19.9M estimates), showing strong near‑term commercial revenue momentum. Vir Biotechnology Q4 Earnings Highlights
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness — Several firms raised targets or upgraded coverage (Needham raised its PT to $18), reinforcing upside expectations from the deal and data. PT Raised to $18 at Needham
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call disclosures and slide deck — Management provided additional pipeline, cash‑position and milestone details (useful for modeling future revenue and burn but not an immediate price driver by itself). Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Widespread media amplification — Extensive coverage across Forbes, MSN and Seeking Alpha is increasing visibility and trading volume but does not change fundamentals on its own. What’s Happening With VIR Stock?
- Negative Sentiment: Proposed public offering — Vir filed to sell additional common stock; proceeds would bolster the balance sheet but issuance is dilutive and typically pressures shares near term. Proposed Public Offering
- Negative Sentiment: Insider sales — Several senior executives (including the CEO, CAO, CFO and EVPs) reported stock sales on Feb. 23; while routine, clustered insider selling can add supply and negative sentiment. Insider Sales Report
- Negative Sentiment: Large losses / negative margins persist — Despite revenue gains and partnership cash, Vir reported a sizable 2025 net loss and negative margins; long‑term upside depends on execution, milestone receipts and controlling cash burn. 2025 Financial Results and Corporate Update
Institutional Trading of Vir Biotechnology
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $38,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,418.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Vir Biotechnology Trading Up 12.5%
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.69.
Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $64.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.91 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.14% and a negative net margin of 638.88%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 417.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.
About Vir Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology, Inc is a clinical‐stage immunology company dedicated to developing therapies that prevent and treat serious infectious diseases. The company leverages a suite of proprietary technology platforms—ranging from antibody isolation and screening tools to cell‐based assays and bioinformatics—to identify and advance antiviral and antibacterial candidates. Its scientific approach centers on harnessing the human immune system through monoclonal antibodies and immunomodulatory agents.
The company’s pipeline includes product candidates targeting influenza A, COVID‐19, HIV, hepatitis B, and tuberculosis.
