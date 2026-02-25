Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $18.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. 3,194,544 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 3,075,935 shares.The stock last traded at $10.6560 and had previously closed at $9.49.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VIR. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Barclays set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial raised Vir Biotechnology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.88.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Verneuil Vanina De sold 4,445 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $33,115.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 129,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,002.55. The trade was a 3.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Backer Marianne De sold 19,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $141,840.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,035,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,714,221.70. The trade was a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last three months, insiders sold 350,368 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,008. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $38,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,418.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Trading Up 12.5%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.69.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $64.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.91 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.14% and a negative net margin of 638.88%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 417.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc is a clinical‐stage immunology company dedicated to developing therapies that prevent and treat serious infectious diseases. The company leverages a suite of proprietary technology platforms—ranging from antibody isolation and screening tools to cell‐based assays and bioinformatics—to identify and advance antiviral and antibacterial candidates. Its scientific approach centers on harnessing the human immune system through monoclonal antibodies and immunomodulatory agents.

The company’s pipeline includes product candidates targeting influenza A, COVID‐19, HIV, hepatitis B, and tuberculosis.

