Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.500-1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $740.0 million-$800.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $700.5 million. Veeco Instruments also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.140-0.240 EPS.

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,717,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,689. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.19. Veeco Instruments has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.23.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VECO. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

In other news, CEO William John Miller sold 25,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 464,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,865,376. This trade represents a 5.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VECO. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,396,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,023,000 after purchasing an additional 157,978 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,215,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,329,000 after purchasing an additional 284,716 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,481,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,521,000 after buying an additional 26,248 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,410,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,971,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,350,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: VECO) is a leading supplier of process equipment for the semiconductor, data storage, wireless communications, power electronics and advanced packaging industries. The company designs, manufactures and services precision tools used to grow, deposit and etch thin films on substrates, enabling the fabrication of chips, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) and high-density storage devices. Veeco’s platforms are deployed across fabrication facilities worldwide, where they support key processes in materials science and device manufacturing.

Veeco’s product portfolio spans molecular beam epitaxy (MBE), metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD), atomic layer deposition (ALD), ion beam etch and deposition, and high-precision wet and dry etch systems.

