Uniswap Price Reaches $3.95 on Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 16.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $3.95 or 0.00005845 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $2.51 billion and approximately $297.64 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Uniswap has traded up 12.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000150 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00012985 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.92 or 0.00085682 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 57.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000116 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 898,610,420 tokens and its circulating supply is 633,975,563 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 898,618,420.03663033 with 633,983,562.74653033 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 3.47040911 USD and is up 4.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1407 active market(s) with $172,691,759.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

