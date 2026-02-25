TrueFi (TRU) Trading Down 14.9% Over Last Week

TrueFi (TRU) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One TrueFi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $7.65 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,829.86 or 0.98858601 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,920.62 or 0.99826276 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,449,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,435,338,064 tokens. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,449,999,998.20467224 with 1,435,338,064.34599224 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.00501567 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $2,309,931.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

