TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of C$0.07

TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th.

TransAlta has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. TransAlta has a payout ratio of 105.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect TransAlta to earn $0.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.9%.

TransAlta Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:TAC traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.00. 196,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.77. TransAlta has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TransAlta in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 2,821.5% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 404,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 390,586 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 159.9% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,098,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,854 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta during the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corporation, originally founded in 1909 as Calgary Power Company Ltd., is a publicly traded energy company specializing in the development, ownership and operation of power generation and transmission assets. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, TransAlta has grown from its early hydroelectric roots into a diversified energy provider with a multi-fuel generating fleet.

The company’s core business activities encompass power generation, asset management and energy trading services.

