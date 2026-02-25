TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of C$0.07

TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th.
TransAlta has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. TransAlta has a payout ratio of 105.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect TransAlta to earn $0.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.9%.
TransAlta Stock Down 0.3%
Shares of NYSE:TAC traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.00. 196,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.77. TransAlta has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 0.78.
TransAlta Corporation, originally founded in 1909 as Calgary Power Company Ltd., is a publicly traded energy company specializing in the development, ownership and operation of power generation and transmission assets. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, TransAlta has grown from its early hydroelectric roots into a diversified energy provider with a multi-fuel generating fleet.
The company’s core business activities encompass power generation, asset management and energy trading services.
