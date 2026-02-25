TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NASDAQ:TPGXL)

TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 (NASDAQ:TPGXL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4344 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th.
TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 Price Performance
NASDAQ:TPGXL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.00. 5,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,805. TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $26.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.48.
In November 2014, the partnership issued its 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064, which trade under the ticker symbol TPGXL on the NASDAQ.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- This makes me furious
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for TPG Operating Group II L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Operating Group II L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.