TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NASDAQ:TPGXL)

TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 (NASDAQ:TPGXL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4344 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th.

TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 Price Performance

NASDAQ:TPGXL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.00. 5,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,805. TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $26.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.48.

TPG Operating Group II, L.P. is a special purpose issuer affiliated with TPG Capital, a global alternative asset management firm. Established to raise capital for TPG’s diversified investment platform, the partnership draws on TPG’s experience in private equity, growth equity, real estate and credit. While TPG Operating Group II, L.P. itself does not manage investment funds directly, it serves as the issuing entity for debt securities used by TPG’s broader corporate and investment structure.

In November 2014, the partnership issued its 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064, which trade under the ticker symbol TPGXL on the NASDAQ.

