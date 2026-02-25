The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Grupo Cibest (NYSE:CIB) Price Target to $76.00

Grupo Cibest (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CIB. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Grupo Cibest in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Grupo Cibest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Grupo Cibest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Grupo Cibest from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Santander lowered Grupo Cibest to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of CIB stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $75.58. The company had a trading volume of 192,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,001. Grupo Cibest has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $86.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Cibest by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Cibest by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Cibest by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Cibest by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Grupo Cibest by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period.

Bancolombia SA (NYSE: CIB) is a leading financial institution in Colombia, offering a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services. As one of the largest universal banks in the country, the company provides retail and commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, treasury services, and wealth management solutions. Through its extensive branch network and digital platforms, Bancolombia serves individual clients, small and medium enterprises, and large corporations, focusing on convenience, innovation and customer experience.

In addition to traditional banking, Bancolombia’s product portfolio includes insurance, pension fund management, leasing, factoring, brokerage and asset management.

