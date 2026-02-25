Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Robert Stallings Acquires 20,000 Shares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) Director Robert Stallings purchased 20,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $442,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 335,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,437,113.82. The trade was a 6.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of TCBI traded up $2.72 on Wednesday, reaching $99.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,190. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.68. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.37 and a 12-month high of $108.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $327.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.09 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.52%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TCBI. Barclays lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 560,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,837,000 after acquiring an additional 20,231 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $230,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 29.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 107,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 24,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.3% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Texas Capital Bank. The company specializes in providing commercial banking services to middle-market companies, entrepreneurs, professional service firms, real estate developers, and not-for-profit organizations. Its broad range of offerings includes commercial lending, treasury and cash management, real estate finance, equipment finance, and energy lending, all designed to address the unique financial needs of businesses navigating growth and market challenges.

In addition to its core commercial banking capabilities, Texas Capital Bancshares delivers private banking and wealth management services for business owners and high-net-worth individuals.

