TDK Corp. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TDK Corp. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 116,591 shares, a growth of 660.7% from the January 29th total of 15,327 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 532,630 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's stock are sold short.

TDK Stock Up 0.5%

TTDKY traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $15.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,403. The stock has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.78. TDK has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average is $14.59.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.08 billion. TDK had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 7.85%.TDK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TDK will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTDKY. Wall Street Zen upgraded TDK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Nomura upgraded TDK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

TDK Corporation, founded in Japan in 1935, is a multinational electronics company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of electronic materials, components and systems. The company traces its origins to work on ferrite materials for magnetic applications and has since expanded into multiple product lines that serve the electronics industry worldwide. TDK is headquartered in Tokyo and operates through a network of manufacturing, research and sales facilities across Asia, Europe and the Americas.

TDK’s product portfolio includes passive components such as multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs), film capacitors, inductors and ferrite cores; magnetic heads and related magnetic materials; sensor and sensor systems including MEMS-based motion sensors and other sensing devices; and power electronics including power supplies and modules.

