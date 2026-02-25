Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Announces Earnings Results

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $522.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.80 million. Taboola.com had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 1.34%.Taboola.com’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Taboola.com's conference call:

Realize is showing early acceleration — management cited 7% ex-TAC Gross Profit growth and 7% Adjusted EBITDA for 2025, with $163M in free cash flow (≈76% conversion), driven by better retention and higher advertiser spend on the platform.

The company returned capital aggressively, repurchasing ~ 77 million shares (~18% of outstanding) for ~$254M in 2025 and plans to use the majority of free cash flow for further buybacks, with ~$180M authorization remaining.

2026 guidance is conservative and reflects current Realize traction — management expects ~ 7% ex-TAC Gross Profit growth and ~ 30% Adjusted EBITDA margin for the year, leaving upside tied to future product and go-to-market initiatives not yet baked into the guide.

Foreign-exchange pressures (notably the Israeli shekel) were a headwind — roughly $3.5M to Q4 EBITDA and ~$11M for the full year — and management flagged an ~ $11M OpEx FX headwind factored into 2026 guidance.

OpEx FX headwind factored into 2026 guidance. Management highlighted a structural moat — first-party intent data and distribution across ~14,000 publishers (600M daily users) and nascent AI products like DeeperDive as long-term upside, but timing and scale of incremental publisher/advertiser monetization remain uncertain.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLA traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,518,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,306. The company has a market capitalization of $839.87 million, a PE ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.29. Taboola.com has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $4.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Taboola.com by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 79,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 44,498 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,427,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 55,910 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Taboola.com by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 635,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 280,036 shares during the last quarter. VARCOV Co. purchased a new stake in Taboola.com during the 4th quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Stoic Point Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Taboola.com in the 4th quarter worth $5,699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TBLA shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Taboola.com in a research report on Friday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Taboola.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ: TBLA) operates a leading content discovery platform that connects advertisers with premium publishers through native advertising and personalized recommendations. The company’s technology analyzes user behavior and contextual information to deliver promoted content, video, and product recommendations to audiences across a network of thousands of websites and mobile apps. By leveraging machine learning and big data, Taboola helps publishers generate incremental revenue while enabling advertisers to reach engaged users at scale.

Taboola’s suite of products includes feed placements, video recommendations, and sponsored content units designed to blend seamlessly with editorial pages.

