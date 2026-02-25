STP Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $103.59 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 25th. Over the last week, STP has traded down 50.2% against the dollar. One STP token can currently be purchased for $0.0533 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. STP has a total market capitalization of $103.59 million and approximately $6.03 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00001961 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00010572 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000010 BTC.

STP Profile

STP (STPT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @awenetwork_ai. STP’s official message board is www.awenetwork.ai/blog. The official website for STP is www.awenetwork.ai.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “AWE (AWE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Base platform. AWE has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,942,420,283.02706707 in circulation. The last known price of AWE is 0.0517292 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $7,125,648.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.awenetwork.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

