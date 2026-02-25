Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.45, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $755.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.41 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 29.81%.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of STRL stock traded down $4.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $455.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,999. Sterling Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $96.34 and a 1-year high of $470.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $357.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STRL shares. Weiss Ratings raised Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $413.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $355.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $486.00 target price on shares of Sterling Infrastructure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.00.

Insider Activity at Sterling Infrastructure

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, Director Dwayne Andree Wilson sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,749 shares in the company, valued at $5,162,150. This represents a 16.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,498 shares in the company, valued at $4,714,180. This represents a 14.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 6,860 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,000 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sterling Infrastructure

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRL. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 62.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,131,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,129,000 after acquiring an additional 433,311 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 955,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,526,000 after purchasing an additional 219,477 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 483,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,359,000 after purchasing an additional 151,146 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,485,000 after purchasing an additional 145,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $23,933,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Infrastructure declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Key Stories Impacting Sterling Infrastructure

Here are the key news stories impacting Sterling Infrastructure this week:

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc (NASDAQ: STRL) is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.