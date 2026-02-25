SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Short Interest Up 1,644.3% in February

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 151,128 shares, a growth of 1,644.3% from the January 29th total of 8,664 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut SSP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get SSP Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SSPPF

SSP Group Price Performance

About SSP Group

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSPPF remained flat at $2.51 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.23. SSP Group has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $2.51.

(Get Free Report)

SSP Group is a leading operator of food and beverage concessions in travel locations worldwide. The company designs, manages and operates branded and independent restaurants, bars, cafés and kiosks across airports, railway stations, motorway service stations and cultural attractions. Its portfolio encompasses both proprietary concepts and partnerships with major global food and beverage brands, offering tailored dining experiences for travellers.

Headquartered in London, UK, SSP Group traces its roots to Travellers Fare, founded in the 1960s, and was formally established as SSP Group following a spin-off from Compass Group in 2006.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.